A fake Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officer, who was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, was arrested from the Netaji Subhash Place area in the national capital by the Crime Branch.

Satish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime-IV said that the accused identified as Ram Kumar (51), is a bad character of Haryana. He was also declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the present case. A total of 13 cases with similar modus operandi were registered against him. He is also a bad character of police station Murthal, Haryana.

Inspector Pawan Singh and Head Constable Praveen got a tip about the accused, Ram Kumar and a team was formed.

The incident: On October 25, 2022 a case was lodged at police station Rohini by the victim, Gaurav Arora. He alleged that four unknown persons entered his house and claimed themselves to be the officials of DRI. They threatened to implicate Arora in a false case and demanded Rs five crore from him. Arora arranged Rs 50 lakh and gave them. Later the victim approached the police. During investigation, the police arrested three accused — Ashish, Vijay and Anurag. However, the main accused Ram Kumar was evading arrest.

“The accused was changing his location and he was evading arrest intentionally. He was traced through technical investigation in the area of PS NSP,” the official added.

