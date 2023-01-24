Four unknown persons masquerading as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers ‘raided and looted a jewellery businessman of gold and cash worth over Rs 2 crore, the police said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the glittering Zaveri Bazar area  the hub of gold jewellery business in south Mumbai, according to officers at the LT Marg police station.

The four persons entered the office of the victim claiming to be ‘ED officers’, raided his premises and took away 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 25 lakh in cash, before decamping.

Moving swiftly, the police have managed to apprehend two suspects who are being interrogated even as the incident sent shockwaves in the jewellery market.

The police are hunting for the other two accused and have lodged a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway.

