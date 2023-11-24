Fake ghee unit busted in Delhi, packaging material of Amul, Mother Dairy recovered

Delhi Police has busted a factory making artificial or counterfeit ghee and branding in the name of reputed brands of Patanjali Ghee, Mother Dairy ghee, Amul ghee and Naksh Dairy products, an official said on Friday.

Sharing the details, the official said that the DIU (Distt Investigation Unit) and Vigilance unit of Dwarka district has been entrusted with duty to conduct raids in Copyright and Trademark Cases on the complaints of the right holder companies.

“A raid was conducted on November 19, by combined teams of DIU and Vigilance branch of Dwarka at Dichaun Kalan. During the raid, one factory was found to be operating in preparation and packaging of counterfeit ghee,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

“One Aluminum tub containing ghee like substance, electronic weighing machines, burning stove, and tetra pack boxes (500 ml & 1000 ml) of Mother Dairy, Amul, Milkfood, Naksh Dairy, etc. were found along with Vanaspati ghee of different brands,” said the DCP.

“At the said factory two workers namely Arjun and a minor were found present who informed that the factory is of Sumit, nephew of Umed Singh (owner of the said premises). The workers were asked about the authority letters of the respective brands, which they failed to produce,” said the DCP.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made out to nab the owner of the factory, Sumit, said the DCP.

“Police have recovered 4900 wrappers for packaging of mother dairy, 120 cartoons with label of mother dairy, four litres ghee packed in Mother dairy packs, 231 empty packs of Patanjali ghee, 100 cartoons with label of Amul Ghee, 1245 tetra pack box with label of Amul ghee, 1568 inner plastic pouch of tetra pack with label of Amul ghee, 50 litres of Naksh Ghee among others,” the DCP added.

