INDIA

Fake IB officer arrested in job racket scam in Goa: Police

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Goa on Saturday arrested a person from Lucknow who posed as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer and duped a person residing in North Goa of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job the complainant’s son in the Bureau.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Giri (32) from Uttar Pradesh.

“Abhishek Giri became friendly with the complainant, impersonated himself as an intelligence officer and induced the complainant to pay Rs 7 lakh over the pretext of providing a job to his son in Intelligence Bureau. Further, the accused person absconded in November 2021 and since then was on the run,” a statement by the Goa Police said.

The arrest, based on the complaint of the victim Vishant Rajpurohit was carried out after maintaining technical surveillance on the accused’s mobile phone.

“Our team simultaneously maintained technical surveillance during which the accused person was found to be changing phone numbers and his place of stay in Uttar Pradesh,” the statement said.

The accused was eventually arrested from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow, Goa Police said.

20220430-212819

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra villager slaughters man during animal sacrifice

    After Delhi-Haryana, Mumbai gets SpiceHealth mobile RT-PCR labs

    UP girl gang-raped in moving car by Insta friend

    Asiatic lions facing challenges, need human-free area: Cong MP in RS