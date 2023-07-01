Delhi Police have apprehended nine persons and busted an international fake centre operating from the city’s Sultanpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The fraudsters used to impersonate as Facebook and Amazon executives and cheated several US citizens on the pretext of solving a non existing problem created by them and their associates and charging hefty amounts for the same.

According to police, a tip-off was received on Wednesday regarding a fake call centre in Sultanpuri.

“The team conducted a raid and several laptops and smartphones were found at the spot. On checking the laptops, it was found that the fraudsters had installed the VPN software in the laptops to mask their IP address, so that they would not be tracked,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

Upon further checking of the laptops, the police found that the accused were also using remote access applications.

“There were also recorded call conversations in the download folder of some of the laptops. In one of the laptops, a Telegram group on web application by the name of ‘Jai Shree Ganesh 100’ in which there was continuous chat regarding their illegal operation of cheating the foreign citizens was found,” said the DCP.

The official said that two persons found involved in the offence have been arrested and other seven tele-callers were also rounded.

On interrogation,Prince Sharma and Mukul Dev disclosed that they both worked at a call centre in Gurugram and soon learned the tricks of the trade.

“Prince along with the co-accused Mukul and two other persons started a fake call centre setup in South Delhi in 2021 but closed due to internal disputes. They again started the fake call centre this year in Sultanpuri area for duping the foreign citizens,” said the official.

