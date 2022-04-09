INDIA

Fake job racket busted, 5 held

Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket that used to dupe people on the pretext of providing them jobs in private airlines, and subsequently arrested five persons in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Deepak a.k.a. Mama, Aniket, Sandeep, Avnendra and Pushpender.

DCP (Crime branch) Rohit Meena said a complaint was received at Cyber North police station through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in which the complainant had alleged that he received a call from a person who informed that his resume had been selected for Computer Operator Job in Indigo Airlines.

Thereafter, the victim was made to talk with another person — impersonating as an HR manager and his interview was conducted over mobile phone. After the interview, he was directed to deposit Rs 14,225 in a bank account for uniform fee, salary account activation fee, passport fee etc.

Following the directions, the complainant deposited the said amount in a bank account provided by the accused. After some time, when the complainant made a follow-up call regarding the job offer, he was told that due to some internal emergency, the company has stopped hiring. The complainant then asked to return his money but the accused switched off his mobile phone.

Accordingly, on the basis of a complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at the Cyber North District, and an investigation was carried out.

The police team in an operation spanning two weeks finally zeroed in on the location of accused persons in a flat in Noida and with their arrests recovered 57 SIM cards, 25 mobile phones, 33 debit cards, 4 Wi-Fi routers and fake job offer letters.

Also, 13 bank accounts used to transfer money were also identified and are being scrutinised, the official said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused persons namely Pushpender was cheated through similar modus operandi a few years ago. Therefore, he along with other accused persons hatched a plan to dupe job aspirants in the same manner to earn quick money.

