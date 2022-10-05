Alerting people about dubious employment offers from overseas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that it has so far rescued 45 Indians from Myanmar who were trapped in fake job rackets.

“We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, & reached Tamil Nadu today,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Giving more information, the official said, “Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country. Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.”

Instances of similar job rackets have also come to light from Laos and Cambodia. Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there as the details of agents allegedly involved in this racket have been shared with the relevant authorities in various Indian states, Bagchi said.

These dubious IT firms, engaged in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency frauds, offer jobs to lure Indian youth for the posts of digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand. The firms have captured the attention of Indian Embassies in Bangkok and Myanmar, stated the Ministry in the advisory against fake job rackets issued on September 24.

20221005-190803