With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake placement agency which has duped over 100 people after promising job opportunities overseas.

An official said that they have also recovered 68 Indian passports of the victims, fake job offer letters of a Chinese company and copies of fake e-air tickets of Turkey and Ethiopia from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Sohail Nijam, Parvej Alam and Afroz Alam both residents of Delhi.

According to police, on April 3 the complainant Dilawar Singh lodged a complaint at Sarita Vihar police station in which he alleged that he was cheated by the owner of ‘AR Enterprises’ on the pretext of providing jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia.

“He made payment of Rs one lakh to the accused through online mode and cash in lieu of getting a job in overseas companies. In return, they gave him e-visa, job offer letter and air ticket which were found to be fake. After receiving the amount, the accused also stopped receiving phone calls of the complainant,” said Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

During investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance, the police team succeeded in apprehending Sohail Nijam.

“He confessed to his crime and on his instance, Afroj and Parvej were apprehended from their residences,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they duped more than 100 job seekers.

“Sohail disclosed that they created a fake website in the name of ‘AR Enterprises’ to dupe common job aspirants. They used to advertise the name and work profile of the alleged company through social media and lure gullible people on the pretext of providing high paying jobs in leading overseas firms in Turkey and Ethiopia,” said the official.

“They used to send fake job offer letters through WhatsApp to victims after the receipt of payment and keep passports of the job seekers as a part of the job process. The cheated amount was received by the accused persons in the bank account pertaining to AR Enterprises,” said the official.

“The bank account statement details were obtained and transactions of approximately Rs 50-60 lakh were found and subsequently the account was frozen,” said the official.

20230407-131803