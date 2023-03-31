A case has been registered against unknown persons for creating a fake website in the name of Max Healthcare Institute Limited that was looking for “potential kidney sellers”, the police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint by one Hardik Gandhi on behalf of Max Healthcare, the hospital came to know about the fake website a few days ago, read the complaint.

The website also shows the name of Dinesh Khullar, a doctor at the hospital.

According to the complaint, the fake website “tells” people to contact them if they want to sell a kidney.

“Max Healthcare Limited is strictly against the black market and trafficking of human kidneys in any manner whatsoever and the present complaint is to unearth the accused persons who are under the garb of fake identity and fake website using the decades-long and hard-earned reputation and goodwill of the complainant,” the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 66-C of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, (South) Police Station, said a police officer requesting anonymity.

