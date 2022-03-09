Fake MBBS admission racket busted in Noida; 5 held

Noida Police have busted a fake MBBS admission racket operating in the city and arrested five persons, including three women, in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dipesh, Avnish Srivastava, Divya Mishra, Kanika Ojha alias Kavita and Nidhi Marwa were arrested from Sector 62 here.

Meanwhile, 11 more accused who were involved in the racket are still absconding.

They were identified as Shashikant, Kundan Kumar, Arnav Singh, Hira Lal, Ritu Gupta, Shailendra, Ujjwal Singh, Ritesh Singh, Kuldeep, Harsh Tomar and Nandini.

According to the police, all the aforementioned people, who were part of the fake admission racket, used to promise people to get their wards admitted to several medical colleges in the country.

“They used to collect hefty amounts from the gullible people,” a police officer said.

During questioning, the arrested individuals confessed to the crime and accepted that they had recently duped “two parties” to the tune of Rs 36.5 lakh.

An FIR has been registered under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D of the IT act against the accused.

“Searches are on to nab the absconding accused,” the police officer added.

20220309-221203