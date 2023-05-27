INDIA

Fake News: Keerthi isn’t getting married, says her father Suresh Kumar

Noted film producer and father of South Indian actress Keerthi Suresh has said the news reports about his daughter getting married to a man named Farhan Bin Liyakath are false.

Suresh Kumar has issued the statement through the Facebook page of the Kerala BJP leader, Shoba Surendran.

The Kerala film producer said in his statement: “There are reports in online media that my daughter Keerti Suresh is dating a boy and that she is getting married to him. These are all fake news.”

He added: “I know the boy and he is a close family friend. On the birthday of Farhan, Keerthi had posted a few photographs which were picked up by a Tamil online magazine.”

He said that many people have been calling him to inquire about the news and said that this was creating a loss of peace for the family.

Suresh said that if Keerthi’s marriage was fixed, he would be the first to inform the media and the public. He called upon people to not spread lies and circulate fake news.

The noted film producer said that many people have been calling him since the news surfaced. He added that Farhan was a family friend and accompanied them when they had visited Dubai.

