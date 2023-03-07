The Avadi police in Tamil Nadu have registered a case against the Chief Executive Officer and Editor of the right wing website, Oplndia.com for allegedly spreading fear among the migrant workers in the state by publishing false news.

The case was registered on Monday night.

The CEO of OpIndia.com, Rahul Roushan and Editor Nupur Sharma were charged by the Avadi police following a complaint filed by a DMK IT cell functionary, Suryaprakash of Thirunindravur.

Suryaprakash in his complaint to the police said that OpIndia.com website was spreading false news and created a sense of fear among the workers from other states in Tamil Nadu and this could lead to conflict between the local people and migrants from other states.

In one of their articles, OpIndia.com has written that the migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu as many as 15 people have lost their lives in ‘Taliban’ style attacks and the victims were beheaded.

Thiruninravur police in Avadi has registered a case against Rahul Roushan and Nupur Sharma under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different regional/ language/ caste groups), 505 (publishing and circulating reports containing rumours with intent to create enmity between communities), 505 (B) (Statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against the Editor of Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar, a person named Tanveer Ahamad claiming to be a journalist, and BJP Bihar spokesperson, Prashant Kumar Umrao for spreading fake news that migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has assured the people of North India that migrant workers were safe in Tamil Nadu and that the videos that were circulating depicting attacks on migrant workers were fake and deliberately made to infuse tension in migrant workers.

