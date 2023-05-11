INDIA

Fake notice on CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results circulates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it would announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams soon amid a fake notice making rounds on social media, claiming “the results have been announced and uploaded on the web”.

A notice with a fake CBSE letterhead stated that “results have been announced on Thursday”. Both the CBSE and the Ministry of Education have termed the notice “fake”.

The CBSE said that for any information including results, students should collect information only from the official website.

Saying that the results would be declared soon, the board said it has also issued a six-digit DigiLocker security pin through which the students would be able to access and collect their marksheet and migration certificate online.

The CBSE has also issued a circular to all the schools regarding the security pin for DigiLocker.

Since last year, CBSE introduced the six digit security pin system for DigiLocker to keep the important data of the students safe.

The board has also suggested students and parents to stay away from misleading information and fake websites.

