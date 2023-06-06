A man has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from a person, posing as a fake police officer, police said.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint on June 1, that a person contacted him through a website and sought service from him.

The suspect called the complainant to Cyber Park Sector-39, Gurugram and made him sit in a Swift DZire car, the suspects then introduced themselves as policemen and threatened to send him to jail for committing a cyber crime, police said.

The victim remained in the car, meanwhile another person who introduced himself as a senior police officer, demanded Rs 1 lakh, the victim then transferred Rs 50,000 from his brother’s account to the account mentioned by the suspects.

The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences if he revealed the matter to anyone, and asked him to arrange the remaining amount.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station.

During the probe, police nabbed one suspect, who was identified as Sunil Kumar, from Jaipur in Rajasthan on Monday.

“The accused has confessed that he along with his associates was involved in the crime. A Swift DZire car was also recovered from his possession used in the crime,” Jaswant Singh, the investigating officer of the case, said.

