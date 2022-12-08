INDIA

Fake post on Shraddha Walkar-like case goes viral in Assam; police clarifies

With an aim to disturb communal harmony in Assam, a group of unidentified miscreants on Wednesday shared a post on Shraddha Walkar-like case on social media.

Taking swift action, the state police termed it “fake” news and said that it was taken from a Portuguese blog.

The miscreants claimed about a Shraddha-like incident in Assam and termed it ‘Love-Jihad’.

“A girl named Kajal who was in a live-in relationship was first raped by seven Muslim boys and then packed alive in a fridge. She died due to a cold and her live-in partner Ghaffar and his companions used to take the body out of the fridge and indulge in necrophilia daily for eight days.”

The cyber cell of Assam police quickly jumped into action and found the post to be fake.

In a Twitter post, Assam police wrote, “An image from a Portuguese blog of 2010 is being shared with a completely false context on Social Media. Appropriate action will be taken against those found sharing such messages.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer urged the netizens for staying extra cautious while reacting to this kind of social media posts.

An investigation is underway.

