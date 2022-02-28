Fake vehicle insurance racket busted in UP

The Saharanpur police are on a lookout for a gang that allegedly bought vehicles, claimed they were stolen to get insurance payment, and then sold them as ‘brand new’ to farmers after tampering with their chassis numbers.

The police have recovered 23 tractors with such numbers.

An inquiry report is being prepared and the role of RTO officials is also being investigated in the case.

According to SSP Saharanpur, Akash Tomar, the police received a tip-off by an informer.

The SSP ordered an inquiry in a case where a tractor belonging to a farmer was found to have a fake engine number.

Teams were formed and a detailed investigation was held.

“We have recovered 23 tractors with tampered engine numbers from a couple of agencies who have sold tractors to farmers ,” said Tomar.

He said that members of the gang used to buy tractors on EMI and then the same was shown as ‘stolen’ or fully damaged to claim insurance.

“Then the engine number of the vehicle was tampered with and they got the same registered as new. It was sold to gullible buyers who thought they had a brand-new tractor,” Tomar said.

He further said that tampering and registration was not possible without the involvement of RTO officials.

Among the recovered vehicles, 10 tractors were of Mahindra and 13 tractors of Swaraj.

The police have also detained the owners of the agencies who sold these tractors to the farmers.

An FIR has been lodged against named and a few ‘unidentified’ accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 482 of the IPC.

