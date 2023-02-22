INDIA

Fake VLCC factory busted, 1 held

A man was held in east Delhi’s Shakarpur are for allegedly producing counterfeit products of healthcare brand VLCC, police said on Wednesday.

According to information, around 100 kg of packaging materials was recovered from the factory being run by him.

A senior police official said that a complaint in this respect was received from Ravi Kumar, alleging that a few persons were selling and stocking counterfeit products of VLCC Personal Care Ltd.

“VLCC in the business of healthcare, skincare, beauty and wellness Industry. The counterfeit products were being sold to the wholesalers and other traders who in turn were passing off their customers. The sellers have been involved in illegal activities of selling/stocking counterfeit products of VLCC,” read the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed.

After filing the FIR under copyright and trademark act, the Delhi Police formed a team to conduct a raid at the premises of the accused at Shakarpur.

“We lodged a case in this respect. The district intelligence unit is looking into the matter,” said the official.

