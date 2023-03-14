INDIALIFESTYLE

Fake woman sub-inspector held in Bihar’s Siwan

A woman in Bihar’s Siwan who used to pass herself off as Sub-Inspector (‘Daroga’) of Police was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Interestingly, the complainant of this case was her boyfriend who was miffed with her arrogance and dominant attitude. He has reported her activities on police helpline number 112 and a team of Siwan police went and arrested her.

The woman, identified as Ruskshar, used to boss over local people as well as her boyfriend. She is also said to be married and still, she used to meet her boyfriend in a police uniform.

Siwan’s Superintendent of Police Sailesh Kumar Sinha said that the woman was arrested – when she was wearing the uniform and handed over to the women police station.

“We are investigating her motive of posing as sub-inspector in the district. The woman is a native of Patna,” he said.

