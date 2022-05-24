Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang that used to cheat unemployed youth by offering them fake ‘Work from Home’ job profiles, an official said on Tuesday.

The police also arrested two persons in this connection following an inter-state operation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint on MHA Cyber Crime Portal was received by Cyber Police Station North District, wherein the complainant alleged that she saw a video on Youtube for earning money through online application “Freelancer Data Corporation based in the UK”.

She downloaded the Freelancer app and saw a work for bid.

Upon obtaining work after bidding, she started working on an assignment given to her.

She was contacted by an unknown person on mobile and through e-mail, who asked her to make payment on the pretext of registration fee, processing fee, international bank transaction charge, foreign exchange conversion fee, etc., in order to facilitate payment in her bank account for completion of work assigned to her.

She transferred around Rs 12,000 in various UPI IDs and bank accounts and later on realised that she was cheated on the pretext of work from home.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Cyber north police station and initiated the investigation.

During the probe, it was found that the accused persons were operating from Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand from where one accused Tushar Kumar (20) was arrested on May 19.

Further, based on his revelations, the second accused Mohd. Akram Ali (22) was also apprehended.

Further investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to trace other victims cheated by the accused, the official added.

