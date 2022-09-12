WORLD

Falcon sold at Qatar auction for about Rs 1.95 cr

NewsWire
0
0

A Mongolian falcon used for hunting has been sold for 911,000 Qatari riyals (about Rs 1.95 crore) in Doha.

The bird of prey is an integral part of culture in Gulf countries where the winged creature commands a premium among citizens involved in using them to hunt small game and other activities collectively termed falconry.

The highest winning bid of 911,000 Qatari riyals was made by Bader Mohsen Misfer Saeed Al Subaey on the penultimate day of the exhibition.

More than 180 companies from across the world participated in the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Doha that ended on Saturday after six days of action in which falcons, falconry products, modern hunting gadgets, hunting-related weapons, modified vehicles and caravans, accessories and camping supplies were exhibited.

The other top bids for falcons were 202,000 Qatari riyals (Rs 43 lakhs) by Jaber Mohamed Salem Ali Al-Hajri and 171,000 Qatari riyals (Rs 37 lakhs) by Mohamed Thwab Al-Qahtani.

According to organisers, the first prize of $3,000 for the Most Beautiful Falcon Hood was won by Pepe Para Hoods from Spain and Sahara Hunting of the UK won the second prize of $2,000.

The winners are decided by the organising committee on the basis of voting by members.

“This is considered the largest and most important specialised exhibition, making it the centre of attraction,” Badr Mohamed Saab, executive director of Bader Al Emarat Hunting and Trips Equipment Company said.

The awards were first given in 2018 for supporting craftsmanship and traditional industries.

20220912-113006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    School shootings in US rise to highest number in 20 years:...

    US adopts sub-Sahara strategy to counter Russian, Chinese influence

    Europe’s emerging nations begin race to qualify for ICC T20 World...

    Kenya forecasts economy growing by 5.7% in 2022