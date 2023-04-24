ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Falguni Pathak to appear on 'Pandya Store' for a wedding sequence

Popular singer Falguni Pathak, who is known for her tracks like ‘Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein’, ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’, ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’, ‘Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani’, and ‘Sawaan Mein’, is all set to grace the family drama ‘Pandya Store’ for a wedding sequence.

Actor Mohit Parmar, who is essaying the role of Krish Pandya spoke about the upcoming episode and shares his excitement as Falguni will be performing.

In the show, it is seen that the entire Pandya family is in preparations for the wedding of Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Mehta). There are different ceremonies that are taking place including mehindi and sangeet. During the ceremony, Falguni will be seen performing on some of her famous songs and making the entire episode more entertaining.

Talking about the entire sequence, Mohit said: “I am very excited about our special guest Falguni Pathak who will grace the sets of ‘Pandya Store’ and perform at the wedding ceremony of Krish and Prerna. I have been binge listening to Falguni Pathak’s songs and it was a coincidence that she would be a part of the show.”

He added that it is going to be a special moment for him: “It is a fan moment for me, I have grown up listening to her songs and feel nostalgic. We are all excited about meeting and dancing with her. But every celebration comes with a twist. This also comes with a bigger one.”

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

20230424-134005

