The Peel’s garbage exemption period will take place from September 12 to 22.

Extra garbage is collected only on ‘garbage collection day’, not recycling day.

During this exemption period there is no maximum amount of acceptable garbage Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents can put on the curb. Garbage bag tags are also not required for the extra waste.

However there are some guidelines to be followed.

In order to be picked up, an extra garbage bag cannot weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs). It should not be more than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high or smaller less than an 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Also check the list of acceptable items, and other important details at peelregion.ca/waste.