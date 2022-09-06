COMMUNITY

Fall garbage exemption for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

The Peel’s garbage exemption period will take place from September 12 to 22.

Extra garbage is collected only on ‘garbage collection day’, not recycling day.

During this exemption period there is no maximum amount of acceptable garbage Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents can put on the curb. Garbage bag tags are also not required for the extra waste.

However there are some guidelines to be followed.

In order to be picked up, an extra garbage bag cannot weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs). It should not be more than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high or smaller less than an 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Also check the list of acceptable items, and other important details at peelregion.ca/waste.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto street sign honouring legendary band Blue Rodeo unveiled

    Peel approves 2-year pilot program for high water bill compensation

    Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup for first time in 36...

    Canada’s GDP grows 0.3% in April