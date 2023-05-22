In a significant development signaling changing times and shifting perspectives, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday that strike calls in Srinagar, once a common occurrence influenced by external forces, now hold no sway over the resilient people of the region.

Talking on the sidelines of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meetin here, Singh emphasised the altered mindset of the people, attributing it to a growing disregard for strike calls originating from Pakistan.

“There was a time when strike calls would emanate from across the border, and the people of Srinagar would observe a shutdown in response,” Singh said, shedding light on the historical context.

“However, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation. Strike calls may still be issued from Pakistan, and even within Srinagar, but the people have demonstrated a resolute determination to carry on with their daily lives, paying no heed to such calls,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Singh’s statement comes as a powerful testament to the evolving attitude of the people of Srinagar, who have shown a firm commitment to progress and development, regardless of external influences. The Union minister’s remarks serve to dismiss any lingering doubts about the stability and normalcy prevailing in the region.

Singh also expressed optimism about the positive impact on investor sentiment, assuring that they would return home with a clear message: The false narratives propagated by vested interests regarding Jammu and Kashmir no longer hold any substance.

“India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has experienced remarkable growth over the past nine years,” Singh asserted, emphasising the tremendous achievements under the current administration.

He further noted the resounding enthusiasm of the people, particularly the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who are eager to be a part of this progress and not be left behind.

The transformation witnessed in Srinagar is a testament to the resilience and determination of its people. The once frequent strike calls, once a symbol of disruption and unrest, have now been relegated to insignificance. This shift in mindset showcases the collective will of the citizens to forge ahead and embrace a future marked by growth and development.

As the echoes of strike calls fade into the background, Srinagar emerges as a beacon of hope, dispelling misconceptions and proving that progress and prosperity can transcend borders and prevail over divisive agendas. The unwavering spirit of the people paves the way for a new narrative, one defined by unity, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of a brighter future.

