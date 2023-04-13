INDIASPORTS

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting, on Thursday announced a 39-member squad for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, slated to take place in Suhl, Germany, from June 01-06, 2023.

The Junior World Cup will be followed by the all-events Junior World Championships in July in Chagnwon, South Korea.

The squad has some familiar names who have been representing India at the junior level for some time including the likes of Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer in Pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth in Rifle and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak in Shotgun, the NRAI informed in a release on Thursday.

Some upcoming names include the likes of Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in Rifle, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in Pistol and Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in Shotgun.

Two pairs each in the Mixed Team Air Rifle, Air Pistol and Trap events have also been announced from the mix.

