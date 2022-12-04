Destination weddings are increasingly becoming a trend in India.

In one such instance, an entire airplane was reserved by a family to travel to the wedding venue since they didn’t want to miss seeing family and friends.

A video showing this has gone viral on social media platforms.

Shreya Shah, a digital artist, shared a picture of the flight’s voyage on Instagram. The video clip featured Shah along with an aerial shot of a flight carrying wedding guests.

In the video, the bride and groom are seen seated next to each other while they are all seen amusingly waving their hands together. Shah also posted other videos with an elaborate ‘haldi’ ceremony.

Multiple videos shared showed an extravagant haldi ceremony held at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The video clip has attracted more than 10.1 million views on the Meta- owned social media platform.

According to industry experts, destination weddings are the new buzz these days particularly after Covid pandemic in the country. Businessmen book lavish locations for weddings in their families. Air travel has come out as the safest mode of transportation and many with deep pockets chose private jets for their privacy and comfort.

