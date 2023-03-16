INDIA

Family claims Thanjavur youth being questioned by CBI on mail to PM Modi

NewsWire
0
17

Thanjavur youth, Victor James Raja is in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and being interrogated at Pudukottai for the past 24 hours, his family said on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, family members said that Raja was a research scholar at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management and he was taken into custody by the CBI special team from his residence in Thanjavur on Wednesday morning.

The CBI sleuths informed the family that they were taking him into custody to question him over a mail he has reportedly sent to the Prime Minister.

However, the CBI officers did not elaborate on the content of the mail.

According to local people, Raja used to write emails to higher officials and also share information on his research on social media platforms. He did not have any past history of being on the wrong side of law, they added.

20230316-202004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Not discriminating with anyone’, says Delhi Police chief over allegations of...

    BJP’s response to SP poster: 2022 ‘mein Khela na hoi’

    The best substitute for white sugar?

    Indian stock markets recover