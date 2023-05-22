INDIA

Family not keen to claim body of Keralite who died in Pak jail

NewsWire
0
0

The family of 48-year-old Zulfikar, who died in a jail in Pakistan, is not keen to claim the mortal remains, leaving the Palakkad administration in a fix.

Zulfikar, according to the locals near his house at Kappur in Palakkad, was last seen in his home town in 2018 and he along with his family were settled in the UAE.

However, in 2019, his wife and children returned to their home after allegations surfaced that he was a supporter of the banned IS.

Since then, according to the locals, his wife and children never had any relation with Zulfikar. When the news came that the authorities will take custody of the body at the India-Punjab border and then transport it to his hometown, the family declined to take the body.

This has left the Palakkad administration in a quandary, and is likely to conduct the last rites of Zulfikar’s body.

He was caught by the Pakistani authorities after he strayed into the Pakistan border a few years ago.

20230522-130804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases show decline, but deaths rise in J&K

    Gunfight breaks out at Shopian in J&K

    Insult to freedom fighters, says Cong as Kejriwal compares himself to...

    Delhi to host Northeast Global Investor Summit-2023 in August