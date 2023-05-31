A family of four was killed after an SUV hit their scooty and dragged it for over 100 metres here on Wednesday.

The couple and their two children were on the scooty when it was hit by an SUV.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was so intense that the scooty got stuck with the four people under the car and was dragged for over 100 metres. The victims were pulled out when the car came to a halt after colliding with a tree.

All the four were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased scooty driver has been identified as Ram Singh, 35, from Sitapur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Qasim Abdi said.

The other victims were his wife and two children.

20230531-162202