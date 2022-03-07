Family quarrel claims 3 in Delhi

A 43-year-old man in the national capital was arrested for shooting his wife and three other family members, an official said on Monday.

Three among the four injured succumbed to their injuries.

The accused was identified as Hitendar, resident of Yadav Market in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur.

Furnishing details about the incident, DCP Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received on Sunday at Subhash Place police station regarding a firing incident in Shakurpur Delhi.

As a police team reached the spot, four people identified as Surendra, Vijay, Seema and Babita were found wounded with gunshot injuries.

During inquiry, it was revealed that an argument broke out between Hitendra and his in-laws, during which he shot his wife Seema, her two brothers Surendra, Vijay and his wife Babita.

“All the injured were then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where Vijay, Surender and Babita were declared brought dead while the accused’s wife Seema, who sustained a gunshot injury on her leg, is currently under treatment,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and nabbed the accused.

“The weapon of offence, a revolver, has been recovered from the accused,” the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

