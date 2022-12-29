INDIA

Family rescued from burning house in South Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Fourteen members of a family were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, a top police officer said.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), a PCR call was received at around 1.30 a.m. regarding the house fire after which police teams reached the spot.

“On reaching the spot, police teams found the house was filled with smoke and the families on the first and second floors of the were trapped inside,” said the official.

“The way was blocked to reach the upper floor as the fire had spread to the ground floor, on which there were three shops also. Seeing the gravity, without wasting time all nearby flats were vacated and the fire brigade were called.”

A police team brought a ladder from one of the nearby buildings and the 14 people — four women, five men and five children — were evacuated from the burning building and rescued safely through balconies.

“Fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the flame completely. With the presence of mind and bravest act of courage shown by the police team, many precious lives were saved,” said the DCP.

The cause of the fire is under probe.

20221229-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC seeks DMRC’s bank account details on DAMEPL’s plea on...

    Youth Congress slams Kerala’s govt decision to raise retirement age in...

    BJP, Cong spar over law and order situation in K’taka

    3rd Covid wave to peak in Feb: IIT-K researchers