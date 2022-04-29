It has been a year that this family would like to delete from their heart, mind and soul but then memories do not have a delete button.

Eight members of this Yadav family died within 24 days in April last year from Covid.

The family witnessed a death and a cremation every three days.

Among the members of the family who died were two sisters, their four brothers, their mother, and paternal aunt – some of them died gasping for oxygen at a private hospital, some at home.

Seema Singh Yadav’s 45-year-old husband Nirankar Singh died on April 25 last year after spending six days in a hospital.

“He was gasping for breath and he asked me to go to the doctor. I begged the doctor to increase his oxygen flow. The doctor did it once but even then, my husband could not breathe. I asked the doctor to increase it further and he said I won’t even get this much. My husband died gasping for oxygen in front of me”, she said, fighting back her tears.

A year on, her biggest concern is educating her 19 and 21-year-old sons. Her elder son is a student of fashion designing in Hyderabad, and the younger one has appeared for his class 12 exams and helps at the farm.

“It is very difficult to get through even one more day. I am alive only because of my children. I fell very ill and they used to ask what will they do if something happens to me. I am alive only because of them. I am educating my children because I feel no matter what happened to me, their lives should not be spoiled,” Seema says.

Kusma Devi’s 61-year-old husband Vijay Kumar Singh was also a farmer and the eldest sibling. He died after a 10-day struggle in a private hospital on May 1.

Kusma Devi is now in-charge of the home and says the government did give compensation but is worried about the future.

“I only pray to God that no one goes through what we have faced. It is okay for someone to be poor, to eat only one meal a day, but no one should have to bear this kind of sorrow. We had never seen anything like this in our lives. I am worried about how to run the house and how the kids will study. Studies are the most important. We did get compensation, we used that to pay for fees etc. but we are worried about the future,” Kusma Devi says.

