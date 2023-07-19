INDIA

Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Post Malone fulfilled a promise made to a fan who had gone through a life-altering medical episode.

The whole thing started last year when Garrett Belanger’s sister Taylor made a Tik Tok detailing his story and Malone responded, reports tmz.com.

Garrett, a longtime Post Malone supporter, suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2022 and he’s been slowly recovering following a coma.

Malone actually sent Garrett a bunch of merchandise and a video last August not long after he came out of the coma telling him to hit him up whenever he was ready to come to a show and rock out and on Monday, he finally got that chance at rapper’s concert in Buffalo, New York.

On Monday, Garrett, his sister Taylor, family and friends took Malone up on his offer to enjoy the singer’s show.

The rapper not only got them regular tickets but he and his camp rolled out the red carpet for Garrett and his loved ones with VIP tickets and a backstage meet and greet.

The photographs obtained by tmz.com shows Malone and Garrett hugging it out, and Garrett looks absolutely stoked. While he can’t talk or walk just yet, his sister Taylor says Garrett can communicate by blinking now, and he was more than aware he was meeting his idol.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, the family brought Malone a Garrett’s Army shirt that he put on while posing for the pictures.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap. His stage name was derived from inputting his birth name into a rap name generator.

Malone began his music career in 2011 and gained recognition with his 2015 debut single “White Iverson”, which peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100. His popular singles include “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage) and “Psycho” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 61st Grammy Awards.

2023071941807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka polls: Cong yet to announce candidate for Pulakeshinagar

    Ashes 2023: Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed dropped as England name 15-member...

    Elderly man bitten by pet dog, lodges complaint with LMC

    PV Priya announces 20-member squad for SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship