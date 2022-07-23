All the fancied players in the boys’ category except fourth seed Charan Vardham posted easy wins to enter the final round of qualifying in the Karnataka AITA Super Series U-16 being played at the KSLTA Stadium here on Saturday.

In a close encounter, Kaushikh Rajesh edged out the fancied Charan 9-8 (7-3) in a tie-breaker. The first qualifying round was played on a best of 17 games format while the second and final round, to be played on Sunday, will be based on the best of three sets.

Meanwhile, all the top eight seeds in the girl’ category did not have to break a sweat as they earned byes to advance to the second round of qualifying.

Results (seedings in the prefix, states in bracket except for players from Karnataka)

Boys’ singles (qualifying round-1): 1-Rurik Rajini bt Arya Sathnur 9-0; Shreyas Narendran (TN) bt N Konerira 9-6; 2-Chandhan Sairam Pokkula bt Chiranjivi Sunitha Prakash 9-5; Paul Charan Tej M bt Diganth M 9-6; 3-Abhradeep Bhattacharyya bt Hariharan Rohansrivant 9-1; Arjun Soori bt Anirudh Palanisamy 9-8 (3); Kaushikh Rajesh bt 4-Charan Vardham 9-8 (3); Kaushik Arunkumar (KER) bt S Mohamed Abdul Rahuman (TN) 9-0; 5-Atharva Mishra bt Sharan Somasi 9-8 (4); Advait Agrawal (MP) bt Sai Venkata Yeleswarapu (AP) 9-1; 6-Vishnu Mohan bt Girish Prajapat 9-2; Abhay K Bharadwaj bt Isa Sayeed Khan 9-2; 7-Ananth Krishnan bt E Sachithanantham Ponumapathy 9-2; Anurag Shourya Kallambella b Tej Oak (MAH) 9-3; 8-Bala Ganesh Patel bt Ayaan Tareen 9-3; Tejas R bt Ishaan Badagi 9-7.

Girls’ singles (qualifying round-1): 1-Sai Janvi T (bye); Pooja Nagaraj bt Falak Pasha 9-0; 2-Disha Santosh Khandoji (bye); Meghana Pokkuluri bt Teekshna Nagendra 9-5; 3- Manasavini KP (bye); Shreyansi Gheware bt Nayanaa Parthasarathy 9-4; 4- Thanu Vishwas (bye); Manvita Rajendra bt Ira Tripathi 9-1; 5-V Chingatagere Naveen (bye); Elin Harshini Johnson bt Tanveer Ahmed Zoya Suhaan 9-4; 6- Aahida Singh (bye); 9-Kaviya Saravanan (Bye); 7- Indusha Nimakayala (bye); Riya Gangama Pudiyokkada bt Anushka Mandilwar 9-1; 8-Anwesha Dhar (bye); Gaddam Geethika (AP) bt Araina Santhosh 9-2.

