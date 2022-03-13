Fancied players stick to form in qualifiers of KSLTA ITF Open

INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Almost all the fancied players advanced to the second round of qualifying without much difficulty in the US$ 15000 KSLTA-ITF Open that kicked off here on Sunday. The only seed to succumb was 16th seed Lakshit Sood who lost 6-7(3), 2-6 to fellow Indian Tushar Madan.

The top seed in the qualifying draw — Dev Javia of India won against his compatriot 7-5, 6-2 while second seed Daisuke Sumiza of Japan quelled the challenge of Chandril Sood in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Third-seeded Englishman Alexis Canter beat Vivek Gautam of India 6-2, 6-2 while in an all Indian affair, fourth seed Ishaque Iqbal overcame Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 6-3.

Bharath Nishok Kumaran, seeded 10th, was stretched by countrymate Fardeen Qamar before prevailing 3-6, 6-1, 13-11.

Local lads Suraj Prabodh, Adil Kalyanpuri and Rishi Reddy also advanced to the second round with convincing wins over their rivals.

While Suraj prevailed over Sri Lankan Chathurya Nilaweera 6-4, 6-2, Adil breezed past Worovin Kumthonkittikul of Thailand 6-1, 6-2. Rishi overcame Egypt’s Akram El Sallaly 6-3, 7-5. Earlier, U-18 National champion Karan Singh took just about 48 minutes to oust another Sri Lankan Thehan Sanjaya Wijemanne 6-1, 6-0 in the shortest match of the day.

Results:

Men’s singles (qualifying Round-1): 1-Dev Javia (IND) bt WC-Arnav Pathange (IND) 7-5, 6-2; 13-Karan Singh (IND) bt WC-Thehan Sanjaya Wijemanne (SL) 6-1, 6-0; 10-Bharath Nishok Kumaran (IND) bt Fardeen Qamar (IND) 3-6, 6-1, 13-11; 2-Daisuke Sumiza Wa (JPN) bt Chandril Sood (IND) 6-1, 6-1; 15-Kent Tagashira (JPN) bt Gokul Suresh (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Tushar Madan (IND) bt 16-Lakshit Sood (IND) 7-6 (3), 6-2; 3-Alexis Canter (GBR) bt WC-Vivek Gautam (IND) 6-2, 6-2; 5-Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) bt Yash Chaurasia (IND) 6-4, 7-5; 11-Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) bt Josh Reid (AUS) 6-0, 6-3; 6-Rishi Reddy (IND) VS. Akram El Sallaly (EGY) 6-3, 7-5; 14-Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt WC-Kavan Somu Kumar (IND) 6-0, 6-2; 7-Adil Kalyanpuri (IND) bt Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) 6-1, 6-2; 4-Ishaque Iqbal (IND) bt Shahbaaz Khan (IND) 6-4, 6-3; 8-Paras Dahiya (IND) bt Vinayak Sharma Kaza (IND) 6-2, 6-4; 12-Lohithaksha Bathrinath (IND) bt WC-Ronin Lotlikar (IND) 6-4, 6-2; 9-Suraj Prabodh (IND) bt WC-Chathurya Nilaweera (SL) 6-4, 6-2.

