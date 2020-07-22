Canindia News

Fans celebrate #28YearsWithSelena on pop star’s B’day

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

Selena Gomez is currently celebrating her 28th birthday and her fans have made it their goal to dominate the social media with wishes for her.

A number of people have been posting pictures and messages for the Rare singer from their respective social media, making #28yearswithselena a popular trend on Twitter.


Her fans have also shared a number of pictures and videos from her past shows.

The number of tweets on Selena Gomez’s birthday has taken over Twitter and this does not come as a surprise given her massive fan following. Needless to say, Selena Gomez happens to be one of the most followed celebrities on social media these days.

Related posts

Robbie Williams: My daughter a more talented singer than me

CanIndia New Wire Service

Neetu Chandra to celebrate International Women’s Day in New York

CanIndia New Wire Service

Afghan singer fears Taliban return will curb women’s rights

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.