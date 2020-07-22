Fans celebrate #28YearsWithSelena on pop star’s B’day

Selena Gomez is currently celebrating her 28th birthday and her fans have made it their goal to dominate the social media with wishes for her.
A number of people have been posting pictures and messages for the Rare singer from their respective social media, making #28yearswithselena a popular trend on Twitter.
Her fans have also shared a number of pictures and videos from her past shows.
The number of tweets on Selena Gomez’s birthday has taken over Twitter and this does not come as a surprise given her massive fan following. Needless to say, Selena Gomez happens to be one of the most followed celebrities on social media these days.