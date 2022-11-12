ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As Prabhas completes two decades in the world of acting on Saturday, his fans celebrated the milestone at theatres with the re-release of his 2004 film ‘Varsham’ in Telangana.

Theatres across Telangana had a bustling crowd when they got to see Prabhas’ ‘Varsham’. The romantic action film was re-released in theatres across Telangana.

A video from Sandhya 70 MM theatre in Hyderabad showcased the fan’s excitement. The fans of the actor went on hooting and cheering while they expressed their love for their favourite superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in ‘Salaar’ which is all set to be released in 2023, and ‘Adipurush’ in which Prabhas will be seen with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’.

