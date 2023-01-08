ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As “KGF” star Yash turned a year older on Sunday, his fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. Although he had said on social media that he did not believe in making a big deal of his birthday, fans started celebrating it three days in advance.

Fans have been organising special shows of films in multiple cities and towns, putting up cutouts for his birthday and bursting crackers in front of them.

On Saturday night, the iconic Al Burj tower in Dubai was lit up wtith birthday wishes for the ‘Rocking Star’.

Last week, the fans also organised a digital activity called ‘Yash Times’, where they presented the journey of the man known in Sandalwood as simply the ‘Boss’ in an electronic newspaper.

The story of Yash has been one of rags to riches, and he has been responsible to lifting Kannada cinema to a pan-India status with the success of the two “KGF” films.

