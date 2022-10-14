ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fans feed specially-abled kids, donate fodder for 111 cows on Pooja Hegde’s b’day

Pan-India star Pooja Hegde had a working birthday this year as she cut the cake on the sets of much-awaited film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ with superstar Salman Khan.

While Pooja stayed true to her commitments by shooting even on her birthday, this didn’t stop her fans from celebrating the occasion with much fanfare.

In an endearing gesture, her fans from Telangana, namely Nagaraj Gangarapu, Vinod Mekala and Vicky Shinde, served fruits and lunch to specially-abled children in Warangal. The fans also did a noble deed and donated fodder for 111 cows on her birthday in Hyderabad.

Touched by the gesture, Pooja shared photos from the charity event on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Thank you to my fans who donated on occasion of my birthday. You make me so so proud.”

After a packed year with big-ticket releases like ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Beast’ and ‘Acharya’, Pooja is still in work mode as she continues shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actress will be seen in an all-new avatar in the film.

Besides ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Pooja will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu, and a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

