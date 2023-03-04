South superstar Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known as Nani, got emotional with the way his fans expressed their love for him by creating a huge Rangoli artwork in just five days by using 100 kg of Rangoli colours ahead of the release of his upcoming Telugu film, ‘Dasara’ which is an action-drama.

Indeed, the artwork was so incredible that the actor was stunned as he said: “I am deeply moved by the love and dedication of my fans, and this incredible rangoli artwork is a testament to that. It is humbling to see such creativity and devotion from fans not only here at home but all over India. I am grateful for their support, and I promise to keep working hard and bringing my best to the screen.”

Expressing his gratitude, he took to Twitter and shared a video showing his fans using different colours to create a rangoli. Also, a tweet along with a video by one of his fans read, “‘Dasara’ movie coming on 30/3/2023. ‘Dasara’ has been drawn in Solapur to wish actor Natural star Nani Sir. It took us 5 days and 100 kg of rangoli to make it.”

Nani’s upcoming film, ‘Dasara’, is a pan-India film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh.

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 30.

Nani is known for his movies like ‘Ashta Chamma’, ‘Ride’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu’, ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Pilla Zamindar’, ‘Eega’ ‘Middle Class Abbayi’ ,’Devadas’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, ‘Ante Sundaraaniki!’, among others.

