ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fans impress Nani by making huge Rangoli using 100 kg of colours

NewsWire
0
0

South superstar Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known as Nani, got emotional with the way his fans expressed their love for him by creating a huge Rangoli artwork in just five days by using 100 kg of Rangoli colours ahead of the release of his upcoming Telugu film, ‘Dasara’ which is an action-drama.

Indeed, the artwork was so incredible that the actor was stunned as he said: “I am deeply moved by the love and dedication of my fans, and this incredible rangoli artwork is a testament to that. It is humbling to see such creativity and devotion from fans not only here at home but all over India. I am grateful for their support, and I promise to keep working hard and bringing my best to the screen.”

Expressing his gratitude, he took to Twitter and shared a video showing his fans using different colours to create a rangoli. Also, a tweet along with a video by one of his fans read, “‘Dasara’ movie coming on 30/3/2023. ‘Dasara’ has been drawn in Solapur to wish actor Natural star Nani Sir. It took us 5 days and 100 kg of rangoli to make it.”

Nani’s upcoming film, ‘Dasara’, is a pan-India film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh.

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 30.

Nani is known for his movies like ‘Ashta Chamma’, ‘Ride’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu’, ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Pilla Zamindar’, ‘Eega’ ‘Middle Class Abbayi’ ,’Devadas’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, ‘Ante Sundaraaniki!’, among others.

20230304-180005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kay Kay Menon reveals his ‘escapist way’ of dealing with tough...

    Kunal Karan Kapoor: ‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’ about aspirations of youth

    Composer Santhosh Narayanan launches Malayalam innings with period drama

    Bhumi Pednekar: I love playing women who are equal to men