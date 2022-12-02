ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fans in Russia groove to Allu Arjun’s song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

A video of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans dancing on their track ‘Sami sami’ from the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has gone viral on social media.

A group of Russian women dancing to the film’s popular song ‘Saami Saami’ has taken over the internet. In the clip, women could be seen grooving to the hit song in front of the State Historial Museum in Moscow’s Red Square.

Currenty, Rashmika and Arjun are in Russia for the release of their film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

After holding a super successful Press Conference for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun and the makers have finally premiered the movie, and the thrill to watch the film amongst the audience has become a rage.

A video went viral of Allu Arjun being loved by the audience. The superstar is being showered with a lot of love from kids and fans of all ages.

The film will be released in Russia on December 8.

