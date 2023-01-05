Entrepreneur Namita Thapar shared a quote by Irish playwright and political activist George Bernard Shaw, saying, ‘I learned a long ago, never to wrestle with a pig’. However, fans have expressed their disappointment and anger over her tweet.

Namita sharing the quote wrote ‘So relevant & true: “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”

After her post, many of them expressed their anger and disappointment. One of them commented: “Calling Shark tank fans pig is a new low”

Another wrote: “What we can expect from dogle log.”

One user commented: “Mam, your ‘expertise’ is not here so would request to not post such quotes.”

Namita, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on the business-reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, is facing criticism along with the other sharks for refusing to invest in a makeup brand as it is a competitive brand of their co-judge Vineeta Singh.

Earlier in her tweet she wrote: “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :).”

After her tweet many of the social media users commented that the show is for self made entrepreneurs and not for showing friendship or a biased attitude.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua. It is judged by six sharks.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

