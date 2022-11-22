‘Splitsvilla X4’ fans have reacted to the current fight between contestants Uorfi Javed and Kashish Thakur during a pizza making task announced by the host Sunny Leone. She asked everyone to make their favourite pizza but finally it ended up in a heated argument between the two.

‘Roadies Xtreme’ winner Kashish says: “Use your words wisely”

Uorfi asks her not to shout at her and he or anyone has no right to control her.

“Don’t yell at me. I am not here to take shit from you or anyone.”

However, her attitude is not going down well with ‘Splitsvilla X4’ fans and many of them commented that she doesn’t know how to play.

One social media user wrote: “Push Urfi and get out, there is no use for it.”

Another mentioned: “Urfi is over confident”

While one of the fans commented: “Urfi tv actress hai toh she thinks she can show attitude and all will be under her control”

In fact, many ask why she has been made part of the show.

“Like why Urfi…seriously RIP to splits”.

“Urfi is just here only for fighting, she turns this show as Bigg Boss from Splitsvilla,” another fan wrote.

