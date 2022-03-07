ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fans thrilled as Ilaiyaraaja visits AR Rahman’s music studio in Dubai

By NewsWire
Scores of music fans are thrilled that maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has paid a visit to Oscar winner A.R. Rahman’s music studio in Dubai.

Rahman, who posted a picture with Ilaiyaraaja, on his Instagram timeline wrote, “Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio…Hope he composes something amazing for the Firdaus orchestra to play in future!”

Both music directors are considered legends by fans of good music all over the world. Interestingly, Rahman was a keyboard player working for Ilaiyaraaja, before turning a music director himself.

The picture of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja thrilled not just fans but also several top actors and singers, many of whom expressed excitement.

Actress Shraddha Srinath, rapper Blaaze, music producer Meghdeep Bose and singer Hariharan were some of those who reacted to the picture of the legends together.

