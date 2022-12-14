WORLD

FAO receives World Bank grant to support resilience projects in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that it received a new grant worth $150 million to help fund assistance to vulnerable households in war-torn Yemen.

The contribution was provided by the World Bank based on multi-agency contributions, reports Xinhua news agency quoted the UN body as saying.

It more than doubles the amount of money UN agencies have provided for resilience projects in Yemen since early 2021.

Over the last two years, the Yemen Food Security Response and Resilience Project has earmarked $127 million for Yemen-based initiatives, jointly implemented by FAO, the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the World Food Program (WFP).

In a statement, FAO said the new funding was provided “in response to a sharp deterioration in food security conditions in Yemen”.

Of the total provided, $79.4 million will go to FAO-organised projects.

“Our long-standing cooperation helps to ensure an integrated approach to tackling the food security issues in Yemen by strengthening agriculture as both an emergency measure to produce locally and a middle to long-term source of food and jobs,” FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said in a statement.

“This additional financing by the World Bank is vital to building resilience among smallholder farmers in Yemen, boosting local food availability and strengthening local agrifood systems, which have been weakened by conflict, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate shocks.”

20221214-134205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia’s inflation expected to peak towards end of year, persist for...

    SL to issue long-term visas to tourists willing to invest

    Taliban has gained strategic momentum: Top US Gen (Ld)

    We haven’t done relatively well in the ODI format, admits Keshav...