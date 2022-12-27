ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farah Khan gives ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant an Om Kapoor makeover

Filmmaker Farah Khan gave a makeover to the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh and made him look like Om Kappor, the role played by superstar Shah Rukh in her film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Furthermore, after the mekeover, Shivam entered the show in a six-pack with foreign performers and danced to the track ‘Dard Ae Disco’.

Farah said: “You made it feel like the original song,” to which judge Vishal Dadlani also added: “All the credit goes to Farah.”

Shivam also sang the song ‘Jag Suna Suna Laage’ from the film.

The top 10 contestants included Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

