Farah Khan recently made an appearance on the set of ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ and on the show she shared her experience of her own married life with Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan married husband Shirish Kunder way back in 2004. On Mika’s ‘Swayamvar’ show, Farah Khan shared that for her the first year of marriage was really tough and she found to difficult to adjust, so much so, that she even thought she should just run away from the house.

Farah Khan, of course said this in a moment of jest and as is common knowledge, she is well known for her wit and sense of humour.

Farah shared her marriage experience with the potential brides who are participating on the show. One of the contestants told Farah that her parents wanted her to tie the knot because this was the right age for her. This idea Farah rejected and said that one should only get married because they want to and age should not be a factor.

As per a report on Zoom, Farah said, “Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age of getting married, you should marry when you find the right person. I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it’s very difficult to adjust.”

Farah Khan is currently on holiday in Koh Samui with her husband Shirish and her triplets. She recently shared a picture from the holiday with her triplets, Anya, Diva and Czar, who are now 14 years old.