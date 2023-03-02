ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka and “it will always be special”.

Taking to Instagram stories, Farah posted a selfie with Ayesha and called the actor “special”.

In the photograph, Farah wore a black and white outfit while Ayesha opted for a white outfit with black sripes.

Farah captioned the post, “I choreographed my first song on her… she will always be special @ayesha.jhulka.”

In another photographs, Ayesha kept her hand around Farah as they smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Ayesha wore a blue saree, while Farah opted for a red and blue outfit. Farah wrote, “So good to meet up and find that some associations never change @ayesha.jhulka.”

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with a woman with a red hearts sticker.

She also wrote, “Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Farah started her career when she choreographed for ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. Directed by Mansoor Khan, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ released in 1992 featuring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kurbaan’ (1991). She was last seen in the web series ‘Hush Hush’, directed by Tanuja Chandra.

20230302-112007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First-look poster of Harish Kalyan-starrer ‘Diesel’ released

    Pratik Gandhi: Comedy has been a very interesting genre for me

    Swara Bhaskar: Post-Covid fatigue is a real thing

    Vaarun Bhagat reveals his reason for choosing ‘Aar Ya Paar’