ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farah Khan shares moments from her dinner outing

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for her quirky Instagram posts, recently went for dinner with her tinsel town friends.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an array of pictures from her outing. The pictures feature her brother Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Avinash Gowariker and Seema Sajdeh at a Mumbai restaurant. Maheep also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories.

The first picture shared by Farah shows everyone posing for a group picture at the dinner table. Farah wrote in the caption: “Good friends and great food.”

Another photo shows the squad posing at the restaurant’s gate. Farah captioned the photo, “Well fed and well red.”

Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture that featured her, Farah and Bhavana. She added a Friends sticker to the picture. Bhavana reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories along with heart emojis.

20220814-161007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandan Roy Sanyal gets nostalgic as he completed 20 years in...

    How actor Anuj Rampal bagged ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’

    Earshot to bring Dolby Atmos experience to podcasts in multiple Indian...

    Not in one day, Sonam Kapoor’s house burgled in span of...