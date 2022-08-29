ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farah Khan shares throwback pic with ‘my guru’ Michael Jackson

NewsWire
0
0

King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan’s guru, says the choreographer-director herself. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ’s birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999.

In the picture, a younger-looking Farah looked into the camera flashing a smile as she stood next to her guru Michael Jackson, who looked away from the camera.

Farah wrote in the caption: “My guru … turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller … got to meet him in NY 1999 … still to get over that experience .. happy birthday #michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop.”

Taking to the comments section, her fans shared their sentiments as one of them wrote, “Wow so lucky.” Another added: “Two rockstars of dancing in a frame.”

Farah, who is known for designing the dance steps of many iconic Bollywood songs such as ‘Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, has diversified into different avenues of entertainment as a director and as a judge in many television shows, including the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

20220829-185804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Don’t Look Up’ behind-the-scenes podcast series announced by Netflix

    Hansika wraps up shooting for web series ‘MY3’

    Aahana Kumra: You never know who is fighting a mental health...

    Amaal Mallik’s ‘Tum Ho Toh’ features in ‘Family Guy’