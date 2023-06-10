ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Farah requests Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya for an ‘Om Shanti Om’ mural

NewsWire
0
0

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘Indias Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’.

Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema, the contestants, along with their choreographers will dance in the footsteps of trailblazers like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Bollywood’s iconic pairs such as Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, among others.

Adding an extra dose of entertainment to this extravaganza will be the acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan.

Honouring the people behind the scenes, who have contributed as much as the stars to the success of Indian Cinema, the show will see Manoj Desai, executive director of Mumbai’s G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya, founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry.

Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya has been beautifying the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of film stars across generations, and on ‘India’s Best Dancer’, he will talk about his love for Bollywood.

“My journey was not easy; there were a lot of struggles,” he says. “When I started the project, I didn’t have enough money, but I had the dream of doing something in Mumbai so that people would come to this city to watch Bollywood.”

Dahiya continued: “Bombay is known as ‘Cinema Ki Nagri’, but there was no representation of Bollywood, hence I wanted to change that and create something. And now, I have been making Bollywood paintings for the past 11 years, with more than 40 murals across India till date.”

Commending Dahiya’s passion, Sonali Bendre, Bollywood star and one of the three judges, says: “Earlier, film posters used to be painted but with evolving times, the trend of painting faded away and digital posters came into the picture. But today, you reminded us of those days. You are a very talented artist and your work is truly amazing.”

Farah Khan adds: “Whenever I pass the sea link and see your painting, I always wish that one day you will make a painting of one of my films, maybe ‘Om Shanti Om’.”

Making the evening memorable for the special guests, Terence Lewis, the contestants, and Dahiya will go on to dance to the iconic song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’.

This weekend, tune into ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ at 8 p.m. and celebrate ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’ on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230610-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asim Riaz opens up on journey from ‘Main Tera Hero’ to...

    Vijay begins work on film with Vamshi Paidipally

    Ali Fazal changes fitness regime, trainer for ‘Mirzapur 3’

    Anil Kapoor to Modi: Happy Birthday to the man who has...